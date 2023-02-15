Andata degli ottavi di finale della Champions League, questa sera alle ore 21.00 tra Borussia Dortmund e Chelsea. (La preview)
champions league
Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea, le formazioni ufficiali: ok Haller, chance Felix e Mudryk
Le formazioni ufficiali della sfida di Champions League tra Dortmund e Chelsea
Queste le formazioni ufficiali del match:
BORUSSIA DORTMUND (4-1-4-1): Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Can; Brandt, Bellingham, Ozkan, Adeyemi; Haller. Allenatore: Edin Terzic.
CHELSEA (4-2-3-1): Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez; Mudryk, Joao Felix, Ziyech; Havertz. All: Graham Potter.
